Manipur security forces nab active KCP, PREPAK militants in multiple raids

Security forces in Manipur, on August 1, arrested three active cadres of different proscribed outfits from various locations in Manipur, all allegedly involved in serious criminal activities including extortion and armed attacks.

In Imphal East district, a cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party (Military and Financial Liberation), identified as Yumkhaibam Ronaldo Meitei (24) of Khurai Ningthoubung Leikai, was apprehended from New Checkon Tribal Colony. Preliminary investigations revealed his involvement in a firing incident at the residence of a government official in Imphal West in March this year. A mobile phone and Aadhaar card were seized from his possession.

On the same day, Manipur Police arrested Yumnam Sushintakumar Singh (26), an active member of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), from Wabagai Mairenbam Leikai in Kakching district. One 7.65 mm pistol with a loaded magazine, a mobile phone, and an Aadhaar card were recovered from him.

In a separate operation, a self-styled Lieutenant of PREPAK (Red Army), Lisham Sanayamba Singh alias Thangjinganba alias Thoujal (33) was arrested from his residence in Uyumpok Maning Leikai under Sagolmang Police Station, Imphal East. Apart from working for his own outfit, he was reportedly involved in extortion on behalf of the KCP (PWG). Five demand letters bearing the letterhead of KCP (PWG) and a mobile phone were recovered from him.

The overall law-and-order situation in the state remained normal in the past 24 hours. Security forces continued search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable areas across districts.

Movement of 262 vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highway 37 was ensured with security escorts in sensitive stretches. A total of 111 checkpoints were operational across the hills and valley districts, though no detentions were reported.