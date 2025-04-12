Security forces arrested an active member of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group)—KCP (PWG)—from Sangakpham Bazar under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East District on Saturday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Thangjam Amujao Meitei (37), a resident of Brahmapur Nahabam under Porompat Police Station, also in Imphal East. Authorities also seized a mobile phone from his possession during the operation.

In parallel operations, the security forces carried out extensive search and area domination exercises in vulnerable and fringe areas of both hill and valley districts. During the sweep conducted in the Changpikot, Siden, H. Kotlian, and Dampi hill areas under Churachandpur Police Station, a total of three Pumpi weapons were recovered.

Meanwhile, as part of a special drive to enforce vehicle compliance, Manipur Police have removed tinted films from a total of 1,782 vehicles in the Imphal East District between February 1, 2025, and April 12, 2025.