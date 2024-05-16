A successful joint operation conducted by Thoubal Police and the 33 Assam Rifles (AR) led to the apprehension of four active members of the proscribed outfit KCP (People War Group) from the bustling Yaripok Bazar area.

Spearheaded by OC/CDO Thoubal and under the vigilant supervision of ASP (OPS) Thoubal, this operation unfolded based on crucial intelligence inputs.

The apprehended individuals were identified as Sinam Bijen alias Mangang Meetei (38), Angom Ingo alias Apa Singh (53), Warepam Jayenta Singh (36), and Oinam Naocha alias Max Singh (24). All suspects were found to be deeply involved with the insurgent group KCP (PWG).

Law enforcement authorities seized a significant cache of incriminating evidence during the operation, including five mobile handsets, two 9mm pistols accompanied by 15 live rounds, five demand letters, as well as 20 rounds of 5.56mm and four rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. Additionally, an A-Star car, painted white, was impounded.

The confiscated materials and the arrested individuals have been processed in accordance with the law, with a case registered under pertinent sections, bolstering the crackdown on unlawful activities in the region.

Meanwhile, amidst rising frustration and solidarity, the All Yairipok Dukandar Association, joined by pharmacists and other business stakeholders, orchestrated a massive sit-in protest against the relentless extortion afflicting Manipur's valley by multiple groups.

The protest garnered substantial support, amplifying the community's shared anger towards the continuous pressure exerted by various organizations, deeming the situation intolerable.

Protestors emphasised their compliance with extortion demands since the eruption of violence on May 3, 2023. However, escalating demands beyond their means have driven them to a tipping point.

Led by the Yairipok Dukandar Association, the protest shed light on the valley's lawlessness, exacerbated by the rampant proliferation of extortion.