Security forces dealt a blow to the extortion racket run by the banned National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) with the arrest of an active cadre in Imphal on May 7.

The apprehended rebel, identified as 33-year-old Heisnam James Singh alias Kumar, was nabbed from the Lamphel RIMS Road near the RIMS Gate.

Singh's arrest followed a crackdown on the outfit's extortion activities in the Imphal area. Security personnel recovered a two-wheeler and a mobile phone from his possession.

The NRFM cadre's modus operandi involved extorting money from various individuals and establishments in the state capital, spreading fear and intimidation.

Security forces have intensified operations against the proscribed outfits active in the region, tightening the noose around their illegal activities that threaten peace and normalcy.