Two members of the outlawed Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) were arrested by security forces in Manipur on August 7.

The operation carried out in Changangei Awang Leikai, Imphal West District, led to the arrest of Nongmeikapam Naoton Meitei (45) and Moirangthem Premananda Singh (50).

Both suspects were allegedly involved in extortion activities in and around the Imphal area. During the arrest, authorities seized two mobile phones and a wallet from the suspects.

In a related development, security forces recovered a significant weapons cache in Sekmaijin Mamang Leikai, Kakching District. The arsenal included various firearms, explosives, and tactical equipment. Among the seized items were an AK rifle, hand grenades, pistols, and assorted ammunition. The recovery also included anti-riot gear such as tear smoke grenades, stun shells, and bulletproof vests.