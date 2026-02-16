Manipur: Security forces nab UNLF and KCP women operatives on charges of extortion activities

Security forces in Manipur arrested two active women cadres of banned militant outfits in separate operations conducted across Manipur on February 15.



In the first operation, an alleged extortionist associated with the proscribed group United National Liberation Front (UNLF-Koireng) was apprehended from Nongpok Inkhol, New Checkon area under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district. The arrested individual has been identified as Salam (N) Sanasam, also known as Santikumari Devi (29), a resident of Upokpi Mamang Leikai in Bishnupur district.



According to security sources, she was actively involved in extortion activities linked to the outfit. During the arrest, security personnel recovered two mobile phones and an Aadhaar card from her possession. The seized items are expected to aid further investigation into the network’s operations and contacts.



In a separate operation carried out the same day, security forces arrested another active woman cadre belonging to the banned insurgent group Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Apunba). The arrested cadre has been identified as Mutum Joshika Chanu (19), also known by the alias “Maikeingakpi.” She was apprehended from her residence at Lamdeng Thongkhong under Lamsang Police Station in Imphal West district.



Authorities stated that further investigation is underway to ascertain her role and involvement in the outfit’s activities.