Manipur: Security forces neutralise 51mm bomb in Bishnupur district, probe underway

Security forces successfully neutralised a 51mm ILLG bomb discovered in the Terakhongshangbi Maning Laithel area under Moirang Police Station in Manipur’s Bishnupur district. The potentially deadly explosive was defused without incident by a specialized bomb disposal team.

The bomb, suspected to have been planted with malicious intent, was located and reported by local sources, prompting immediate action from law enforcement authorities.

Upon reaching the site, the bomb disposal unit conducted a controlled neutralisation of the device, ensuring the safety of nearby residents.

Splinters from the bomb have been collected from the site and handed over to forensic experts for further investigation. Authorities have launched a probe to determine the source of the explosive and whether it is linked to any insurgent activity in the region.

Officials lauded the timely response of the bomb squad, stating that their efficiency averted what could have been a serious threat to public safety