Manipur security forces have seized a significant weapons cache during a targeted operation in the dense jungles of Imphal West district.

The joint team, comprising Indian Army personnel and Manipur Police Commandos, discovered the buried arsenal in the Sandum Hill Range near Loitang Khullen village after receiving intelligence about illegal arms stockpiles in the area.

After spotting freshly disturbed soil during their search, the team unearthed a Self-Loading Rifle with magazine, a 9mm pistol, two hand-held radio sets, and two No. 36 hand grenades.

Authorities believe the weapons were strategically hidden by insurgent elements for future use. The entire cache has been handed over to local police for further investigation and legal proceedings.