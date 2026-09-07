Manipur security forces raid suspected KLA camp in Kangpokpi, eight cadres apprehended

Security forces conducted a joint operation at Gampum village under Saikul Police Station in Kangpokpi district on September 7, during which an unauthorised camp allegedly belonging to the suspected Kuki Liberation Army (KLA) was raided.

The operation was jointly carried out by personnel from Manipur Police, CoBRA, CRPF, Mahila personnel and the Rapid Action Force (RAF).

According to the security forces, eight suspected cadres were apprehended during the operation. The forces also recovered seven automatic weapons from the camp.

Following the operation, the apprehended individuals and the seized weapons were taken into custody for further legal proceedings and investigation. The security forces also locked and sealed the camp after the raid.

The operation is part of ongoing security measures in the district, with further investigation expected to establish the identities and activities of those apprehended and determine the circumstances surrounding the establishment of the unauthorised camp.