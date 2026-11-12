Security forces have recovered a large cache of arms and explosives, including a nearly 10-foot-long rocket weighing around 80 kg, four Chinese-origin mortars and six improvised explosive devices (IEDs), from Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on November 12.

The recovery was made during a joint operation by district police and the Army in a forested area near P Geljang village under Kangvai sub-division on November 11.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the joint team recovered four 82 mm mortars of Chinese origin, a rocket measuring approximately 10 feet in length and weighing 80 kg, six IEDs and five Chinese grenades, police said in a statement.

The seized items also included one CMG, one pistol, two single-barrel rifles, 30 mortar bombs of different calibres (82 mm and 51 mm) and five rounds of 5.6 mm ammunition.

The recovery comes amid continuing security concerns in the state, which has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities.

The conflict has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been displaced. In recent months, clashes between Kuki and Naga communities have also been reported.