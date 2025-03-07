In a major crackdown on illegal arms and ammunition in state, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, under the Spear Corps, carried out a series of coordinated operations across multiple districts in Manipur.

These joint efforts, conducted in collaboration with the Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, led to the recovery of 114 weapons, explosives, IEDs, grenades, and other war-like stores across both hill and valley regions. Additionally, security forces successfully neutralized several bunkers in Kangpokpi district.

District-wise recoveries:

Bishnupur District (Nepali Basti): A joint raid by the Indian Army and Manipur Police resulted in the seizure of seven weapons, including two carbines, two pistols, two rifles, and an improvised mortar, along with ammunition and related items.

Chandel District: Security forces uncovered 55 weapons, including 12-bore single-barrel rifles, muzzle-loaded rifles, a shotgun, and 32 improvised mortars of varying calibers. The operation also led to the recovery of four IEDs, grenades, and other ammunition.

Senapati District (Taphou Kuki): Acting on intelligence inputs, the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police raided the area, recovering four weapons, including two bolt-action single-barrel guns, one double-barrel gun, and a 12-bore single-barrel rifle.

Churachandpur District (Gothol): Security forces recovered 15 weapons during a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police.

Jiribam District (Ankhasu Village): A joint search led to the seizure of nine improvised mortars (Pompi).

Imphal East District (Pourabi, Sawombung, Kalika): A collaborative effort by the Indian Army and Manipur Police resulted in the recovery of six weapons.

Kangpokpi District (Khengang Village): A cordon and search operation conducted 12 km north of Leimakhong led to the recovery of four weapons and the destruction of 12 bunkers.

Thoubal District (Langmeithek Yerum Ching and Langathel): The Assam Rifles and Manipur Police seized eight weapons, ammunition, and war-like stores.

Imphal West District (Moidangpok Khullen): Security personnel recovered six weapons during an extensive search.