Security Forces on June 7 conducted joint combing operations in sensitive areas both in the Hills and Valley sector of Manipur and recovered automatic weapons which were snatched during the violence in Manipur.

''The combing operations are aimed at de-escalation of tensions amongst communities through physical domination besides recovery of snatched weapons that are still in the illegal custody of local population. Security Forces are continuously working towards controlling violence and disarming the society through sustained confidence building measures amongst all sections of the society,'' an official statement read.

It further said that prior to the commencement of the search of houses, forests, and fields in both valleys as also the hills, locals were urged to voluntarily surrender illegal/ snatched weapons.

''In the ensuing search operations today, 29 weapons (all types- mostly automatic), mortar, hand grenades, small arms ammunition, and warlike stores were recovered,'' it added.

During the conduct of these operations, adequate measures were undertaken to ensure that the locals are not harassed, the statement concluded.

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