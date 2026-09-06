Manipur security forces recover 3 IEDs in Jiribam, destroy them safely

Security forces recovered three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing around 20 kg from a jungle area between Leishabithol and Ahamadabad in Manipur’s Jiribam district, officials said.

The recovery was made based on specific intelligence by formations under the Spear Corps in coordination with the Manipur Police. The explosives were safely destroyed at the site through controlled demolition, averting a potential threat to civilians and property.

The operation comes amid heightened security concerns in the state, with authorities continuing to monitor areas vulnerable to militant activity.

The development also follows a grenade attack on the residence of Congress Legislature Party leader and Wangkhem MLA Keisham Meghachandra Singh at Yairipok Bishnunaha in Thoubal district on Thursday night.

An unidentified person hurled an explosive at the MLA’s residence at around 8.15 pm. The blast occurred on the western side of the house, and no injuries were reported. The identity of the attacker and the motive behind the incident remain unknown.

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh condemned the attack and directed the police to conduct a thorough investigation and bring those responsible to justice.

A sit-in protest was held near the MLA’s residence following the incident. The protest was organised by the All Yairipok Apunba Ima Lup. Local residents also visited Meghachandra Singh and expressed solidarity with him.

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) also condemned the attack, calling it an assault on democratic norms and the political process.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan on Friday, MPCC vice-president Hareshwar Goshwami said political disagreements must be addressed through dialogue rather than violence.

Goshwami said the incident should not be viewed merely as an attack on an individual, but as an assault on the Congress and the democratic system. He added that no individual or organisation had so far claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The Congress leader said that if a recognised underground organisation was behind the attack, it should come forward and state its position.