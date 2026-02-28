Manipur: Security forces recover AK-47, sniper rifle, grenades in major arms haul

Security forces intensified their crackdown on illegal arms networks in Manipur, recovering a massive cache of sophisticated weapons, explosives and ammunition in two back-to-back operations across Imphal West and Churachandpur districts. The seizures, carried out on February 26 and 27, underscore ongoing efforts to curb the proliferation of illegal arms amid heightened security vigilance in the state.

On February 27, security forces conducted a search operation in the Sangaithel Makha Leikai area under Patsoi Police Station in Imphal West district and recovered a significant haul of weapons and explosives. The recovered items included one modified .303 rifle without a magazine, two locally made bolt-action single-barrel guns, and four pistols, each with a magazine.

In addition to firearms, the forces seized two No.36 high-explosive grenades without detonators and one high-explosive bomb, raising serious concerns about the potential for planned disruptive activities. The ammunition recovered comprised 15 rounds of .303 ammunition along with three charger clips, eight .303 blank cartridges, and one SLR blank cartridge.

The search team also recovered one bulletproof vest fitted with two iron plates, two camouflage helmets, and three bags, indicating possible preparedness for armed confrontation. Officials said the materials were concealed in the area and were recovered following specific intelligence inputs.

In a separate operation on February 26, security personnel carried out a combing exercise in the forested area of Thinghijang village under Churachandpur Police Station in Churachandpur district. During the operation, the forces recovered one AK-47 rifle with a magazine, three single-barrel guns, one bolt-action single-barrel firearm, and one bolt-action sniper rifle fitted with a scope.

The security forces also seized seven 7.62 mm fired cartridge cases and two SLR magazines from the site, suggesting prior use of the weapons. Officials stated that the recoveries point to continued attempts by armed elements to stockpile weapons in remote and vulnerable pockets of the state.

Authorities have launched further investigations to trace the origin and ownership of the seized arms and explosives. Security has been intensified in sensitive areas, with officials reiterating their commitment to dismantling illegal arms networks and restoring peace and normalcy in the region.