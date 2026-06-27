Manipur: Security forces recover arms, ammunition and explosives in separate operations

Security forces recovered firearms, ammunition and explosives in three separate operations carried out across Manipur on June 26, the police said.

In Noney district, security forces recovered two country-made single-barrel firearms and 49 cartridges from Joujangtek under Khoupum Police Station.

In another operation, one SMG carbine with a magazine and five bolt-action rifles were recovered from the foothills of the Tentha Samuching area under Khongjom Police Station in Thoubal district.

A separate search operation in the hill ranges between Maohing village and North Changoubung under Kangpokpi Police Station led to the recovery of a large cache of arms and explosives. The seized items included an AK-47 rifle with a magazine, a 9 mm carbine with a magazine, a .303 rifle, four pistols, 29 single-barrel firearms, a .303 rifle magazine loaded with three rounds, 129 rounds of live ammunition of different calibres, two pump-action guns, three improvised explosive devices, 200 grams of PEK explosive, two No. 36 hand grenades and three Baofeng radio sets.

Police said the recoveries were made as part of ongoing operations to trace and seize illegally held weapons across the State.