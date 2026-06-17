Manipur security forces recover arms, ammunition; dismantle bunkers in Kangpokpi and Churachandpur

Security forces conducted extensive search and area domination operations across Manipur on June 17, recovering arms, ammunition and protective gear, dismantling multiple bunkers, and detaining four individuals for verification, police said.

According to Manipur Police, intensive search operations were carried out in Leilon Vaiphei, Leilon Khunou, L. Munlui and Konsakhul villages under Leimakhong Police Station in Kangpokpi district.

During the operation, security personnel recovered 11 single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) 12-bore guns, 294 live rounds of 12-bore ammunition, two packages of gunpowder, 34 empty 12-bore ammunition cases and six bulletproof vests.

Police said 30 bunkers, outposts and strategic camp sites located in the vicinity of the villages were dismantled. Four individuals were also detained for further verification.

In a separate operation under Saikul Police Station in Kangpokpi district, security forces destroyed four bunkers, including two each at Thingphai village and C. Kholen village.

Security personnel also dismantled an unauthorised check post and destroyed a bunker at S. Nabil village and Loilamkoi village under Churachandpur Police Station in Churachandpur district.

Meanwhile, authorities said the movement of essential commodities continues under tight security.

A total of 300 vehicles carrying essential goods were escorted along National Highway-37 to ensure uninterrupted supply and safe passage through vulnerable stretches.

Police further stated that strict security arrangements remain in place across the state, with 116 nakas and checkpoints established in both hill and valley districts to monitor movement and maintain law and order.

The operations are part of ongoing efforts by security forces to recover illegal weapons, dismantle fortified positions and restore normalcy in conflict-affected areas of Manipur.

