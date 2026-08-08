Manipur: Security forces recover arms, ammunition, suspected IED from reserved forest in Imphal East

Security forces on Saturday, August 8 recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, suspected improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and combat equipment from Khema Reserved Forest near the Office of the Forest Beat Officer at Napet Palli in Manipur’s Imphal East district.

The recovery was made during an operation on August 8, 2026. The seized cache included four 9mm pistols, each with a magazine, and two single-barrel guns.

Security personnel also recovered a suspected IED weighing approximately 4.6 kg, along with 14 grenades and 162 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres.

The recovered items further included 26 empty ammunition cases, two additional magazines, two stun shells and one rubber bullet.

Among the other items seized were military fatigues and combat-related equipment, including a single BP iron plate, BP jacket cover, ammunition charger, communication set and other miscellaneous articles.

The recovered weapons, ammunition and suspected explosive device have been taken into custody for further investigation. Security agencies are examining the origin of the cache and the possible involvement of armed groups operating in the region.