Security forces in Manipur conducted extensive search operations and area domination exercises in the vulnerable regions of hill and valley districts, resulting in the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition.

In Churachandpur district, during operations in the Thangjing hill forest, the forces recovered one country-made rifle, one bolt-action rifle, one .22 pistol, three country-made mortars of varying sizes (Pompi-6 ft., Pompi-5 ft., and Pompi-4 ft.), a local-made hand grenade, one helmet, two wireless sets with one charger, one HE bomb, 10 live 5.56 mm rounds, 12 empty 7.62x39 mm cases, 4 empty 7.62x45 mm cases, and 500 grams of gunpowder.

In a separate operation in the general area of Chagoubung under Kangpokpi district, security forces recovered one country-made 9 mm pistol, four country-made single-barrel bolt-action rifles, 20 live 12 bore cartridge rounds, 20 live 7.62 mm rounds, one local-made canon (Pumpi), and three hand grenades.

These recoveries underline the ongoing efforts by security forces to curb illegal arms proliferation in the region, ensuring better control and security in these sensitive areas.