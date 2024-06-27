Security forces have intensified their operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts, leading to major recoveries of arms and explosives. These operations are part of an ongoing effort to ensure peace and stability in the region.

In a recent operation in the hill ranges of Sanasabi Natum Ching, Imphal East District, security forces recovered a substantial cache of weapons and explosives. The items included one Bolt Action .303 Rifle, four country-made Bolt Action .303 Rifles, two 12-Bore Guns, three long-range improvised heavy mortars (Pompi), one 9mm Pistol with a magazine, six improvised explosive bombs (82mm), two hand grenades without detonators, eighty-two live rounds, and three radio sets.

Similarly, another operation was conducted in Keinou Maning near High Canal, Bishnupur District, resulting in the recovery of one SMG Carbine, one 9mm Pistol with a magazine, one Pompi shell, seven ILLU shells, one INSAS magazine with six live rounds, one SLR magazine, four Baofeng WT sets with one charger, nine HE 36 grenades, two grenade safety rings, two smoke bombs, one tear gas grenade, two anti-riots dual shells, three detonators, forty-two ammunition rounds, one tear smoke shell, and one rubber bullet.

As part of the heightened security measures, search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts. This included ensuring the movement of 104 and 425 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively, carrying essential items. Strict security measures were implemented in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy was provided in sensitive stretches to ensure the free and safe movement of the vehicles.

In addition to these operations, a total of 127 Nakas and checkpoints were installed across different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley. Police detained 71 persons in connection with various violations in different districts of the state.

Local residents have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities to aid in maintaining the peace and security of their communities.