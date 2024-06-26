Security forces in Manipur conducted search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts across the state which resulted in the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunitions, along with the detainment of as many as 77 individuals.

The Manipur Police detained 77 individuals in connection with violations in different districts, after movement of 85 and 243 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items was ensured.

Furthermore, the police took strict security measures in all vulnerable locations, also providing security convoy in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles. A total of 125 nakas/checkpoints were also installed.

In another search operation exercise, the security forces recovered one 5.56 HK Assault Rifle with magazine, one 7.62 rifle, one carbine machine gun with magazine, three .32 pistols with magazine, three Lathode grenades, two handheld radio sets, three live round ammunitions, one tactical pouch with belt, from between Mongjarong Khunou and Old Nungnang village, Noney district.

The security personnel, in another extensive exercise recovered one AK-47 Rifle with 02 magazines, one country made .22 rifle along with magazine, fourteen live round ammunitions, four SBBL guns, one Sig-Sauer pistol along with one magazine, three IEDs, one suspected IED case box, one shot gun belt, one sling, three Tac phones along with batteries, five BPJ, one combat dress, one combat t-shirt, one sleeping bag, one black carrying bag, four empty pipes, one black pipe, 100 gm suspected gun powder from Maojang, Tengnoupal district.

In another search operation, one bullet proof jacket was recovered, along with three hand grenades (Indian made), nine live rounds, one local made Pompi from hill range of Purum Khullen Village, Kakching district.

Two pumpis with 8 rounds, a single barrel from the area of Lailoiphai village, Dongjang village and Hengken village, Churchandpur district were also recovered.