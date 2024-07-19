Security forces in Manipur have intensified search operations and area domination in the vulnerable regions of the state's hill and valley districts, leading to significant recoveries of arms and ammunition.

In Churachandpur District, operations in Tuibong and its adjoining areas resulted in the seizure of two modified pumpi guns and one SBBL (12-bore) gun. This effort is part of a broader initiative to curb illegal arms possession and enhance security in the region.

Meanwhile, in the Khongyam Heirikokthong area of Kakching District, security personnel uncovered a substantial cache of weapons and explosive materials. The recoveries included one carbine with a magazine, two air gun pistols, nine HE-36 hand grenades, four detonators for HE-36 grenades, one para 2" mortar shell, one HE 2" shell bomb, 48 empty cases, three anti-riot double blasts, two Baofeng sets with batteries, six tear smoke bombs, one INSAS LMG magazine, 20 shells, 13 live ammunition rounds, 36 empty cases, and other miscellaneous items.