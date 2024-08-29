Security forces scaled up operations in hill and valley districts of Manipur with emphasis on fringe and vulnerable areas. Arms and ammunition of considerable quantity recovered in a recent search operation at Wabagai Natekhong Khulpali Ground, Kakching District confirm that the militancy is being pinned down in this part of the country.

The recovered items include one Sten Mk-V Rifle with two magazines, two 12-bore single-barrel rifles, two 9mm pistols with magazines, nine HE-36 hand grenades, one stun grenade, four arming rings, four tube launchers, 29 live ammunitions, 22 fired cases, three BP jacket vests, two magazine pouches and one Baofeng wireless set with charger. These were discovered during an extensive combing operation of the area, reflecting the zeal of security forces in keeping peace and order.

Besides the search operations, the security forces ensured the transportation of essential items across the state. As many as 87 vehicles along NH-37 and 116 vehicles along NH-2 were escorted safely, while strict security measures were implemented at all the vulnerable locations. To add to the securities, 101 Nakas and checkpoints have been installed across various districts, detaining as many as 113 individuals for violations.