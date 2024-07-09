Security forces conducted comprehensive search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable regions of hill and valley districts, leading to significant recoveries of arms and explosives.

In Tamenglong district, the forces unearthed a cache of weapons and materials in Phaitol village. The items recovered included:

- One locally made .303 rifle

- Two single-barrel rifles

- One 12-bore locally made rifle

- Two country-made .32mm pistols with two magazines

- Seven pompi bombs

- Five handmade explosive bombs

- Five vials of gunpowder

- Five detonators

- Twenty-three 12-bore empty cartridges

- Five meters of safety fuse wire

- Two rifle slings

- Six walkie-talkie chargers

- Three bulletproof jackets

- Two iron plates for bulletproofing

- Two combat dresses

- One pair of hunting shoes

- Two pairs of jungle boots

- One loaded pompy gun

- One Motorola walkie-talkie

- Two helmets

- Two catapults

- Two torch lights

- Six mobile chargers

- One waist belt

- One cap

- One extension cord

- One switch board

- One laptop with a mouse

- Three smartphones

- One keypad phone

- One power bank

- 247 live rounds of ammunition

- Rs.200 note

- Fifty metal splinters



In Churachandpur District, two improvised pompi bombs were recovered, highlighting the ongoing threat posed by homemade explosives.

The operations were part of a broader strategy to stabilize and secure the region, targeting areas identified as potential hotspots for insurgent activities. The recovered items have been seized and investigations are underway to trace their origins and intended use.