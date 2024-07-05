Security forces carried out extensive search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts. The operations led to significant recoveries, enhancing the ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

During the search operations in Imphal West District, the following items were recovered:

- Eight bulletproof jacket covers without plates

- Twenty sleeping bags

- A pair of bulletproof plates

- Two bulletproof helmets

- Five camouflage pants

- Two camouflage jackets

- One olive green full sleeve shirt

- One shoulder pistol holster