Security forces have conducted extensive search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts, leading to significant recoveries of arms and explosives.

In the Kangpokpi district, between the Veitum Khullen and Khoken route, the forces recovered an array of items including one 7.62 mm Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) with a magazine, one single-barrel rifle, two 36 hand grenades, ten live ammunition rounds, one radio set (iCOM VHF) with an antenna, and two country-made pump-action shotguns.

In a separate operation in Moltingcham village, Kakching district, the following items were seized, including four .36 HE grenades without detonators and fuses, two helmets, two country-made explosive pipe launchers, one Baofeng radio handset, three 12-bore cartridges, five 2-inch mortar smoke shells, three bulletproof vests, and one leg anklet.