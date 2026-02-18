Manipur: Security forces recover arms, grenades in Imphal West, bunkers dismantled in Ukhrul ahead of poll season

Security forces in Manipur recovered a cache of arms and explosives from Imphal West district, even as separate operations led to the dismantling of fortified bunkers in Ukhrul district earlier this week.

The coordinated actions underline intensified surveillance and combing operations across vulnerable zones of the state amid heightened security concerns.

On February 17, security personnel conducted a search operation along Ngairangbam Tanoukhul Road towards Longa Koireng under Patsoi Police Station in Imphal West district. During the operation, forces recovered:

One double-barrel gun

One country-made pistol with magazine

181 rounds of ammunition of various calibres

Three additional magazines

Two No. 36 hand grenades

One detonator

One Baofeng wireless handset with charger

Officials said the recovery points to continued attempts by armed elements to stockpile weapons and communication equipment in sensitive pockets of the valley.

Earlier, on February 12, security forces dismantled four bunkers constructed at Mongkot Chepu under Litan Police Station in Ukhrul district. During the operation, 24 empty fired cartridges (EFC) were recovered from the site.

Authorities suspect the bunkers were used as fortified positions by armed groups. The dismantling is being viewed as part of a broader strategy to neutralise illegal defensive structures and prevent their future use in potential armed confrontations.

Security officials maintained that sustained combing operations and area domination exercises will continue across vulnerable districts to ensure peace and prevent any resurgence of violence. The recovery of grenades, ammunition and communication devices has prompted further investigation to trace the network behind the stockpiling.