In an effort to curb illegal activities and ensure security, extensive search operations and area domination exercises were carried out by security forces across the vulnerable and fringe areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur on December 23.



During a raid in Teijang village, Churachandpur District, a cache of arms and explosives was uncovered, including three rockets, one .303 rifle with a magazine, four pistols with magazines, a pump-action firearm (Pompi), five Pompi bombs, 45 sticks of low-grade explosives, 14 detonators, and various ammunition types such as seven rounds for 7.65mm pistols, 10 rounds for 9mm pistols, one .303 rifle cartridge, and three SLR rounds.



In a separate operation at the Ngariyan hill ranges near Sandangsemba Maring village in Imphal East District, security personnel recovered a 7.62mm light machine gun (LMG) with a magazine, a 12-bore single-barrel gun, a 9mm pistol with a magazine, two hand grenades, two tube-launching devices, 30 rounds of 7.62mm LMG ammunition, two 12-bore cartridges, two 9mm cartridges, and two sack bags in white and yellow colors.





Also read: Manipur: Security forces recover 9 explosive devices, detonators during search operations in Churachandpur