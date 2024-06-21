Security forces conducted intensive search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Manipur's hill and valley districts yielding substantial recoveries and ensuring safe passage of essential items.

During the operations in S. Lonphai and Langching Manbi of Churachandpur District, authorities recovered a cache of weapons including 01 9mm carbine machine gun with a magazine, 02 12 Bore SBBL guns, 02 Improvised Mortars (Pumpi Guns), and 07 live rounds of ammunition.

In addition to the successful search operations, security forces have maintained stringent measures along NH-37 and NH-2, facilitating the movement of 93 and 281 vehicles respectively carrying essential goods. A robust security convoy has been deployed in sensitive areas to safeguard these crucial supply routes.

Statewide, 127 checkpoints have been established across both hill and valley districts, underscoring the authorities' commitment to maintaining security. In response to various violations, police detained a total of 84 individuals across different districts.