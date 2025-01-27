In a concerted effort to ensure peace and stability in the hill and valley districts of Manipur, security forces carried out extensive search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable regions.





The operation led to the recovery of a substantial cache of weapons and equipment from the vicinity of Nepali Basti, Vietum Khullen-Khoken village road under New Keithelmanbi Police Station, Kangpokpi District.



The recovered items include:

One 5.56 mm Heckler & Koch G3 rifle with a magazine

One modified .303 sniper rifle

One .22 pistol with a magazine

One single-barrel rifle

Two improvised mortars

Five .303 live rounds

Two Chinese hand grenades

One Motorola (Baofeng) handset

The operation highlights the vigilance and proactive measures undertaken by security forces to address security concerns in sensitive areas.