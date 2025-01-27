Manipur: Security forces recover explosives and ammunition in Kangpokpi district during search operations
In a concerted effort to ensure peace and stability in the hill and valley districts of Manipur, security forces carried out extensive search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable regions.
In a concerted effort to ensure peace and stability in the hill and valley districts of Manipur, security forces carried out extensive search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable regions.
The operation led to the recovery of a substantial cache of weapons and equipment from the vicinity of Nepali Basti, Vietum Khullen-Khoken village road under New Keithelmanbi Police Station, Kangpokpi District.
The recovered items include:
One 5.56 mm Heckler & Koch G3 rifle with a magazine
One modified .303 sniper rifle
One .22 pistol with a magazine
One single-barrel rifle
Two improvised mortars
Five .303 live rounds
Two Chinese hand grenades
One Motorola (Baofeng) handset
The operation highlights the vigilance and proactive measures undertaken by security forces to address security concerns in sensitive areas.
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