Security forces in Manipur have intensified search operations and area domination in the vulnerable regions of the hill and valley districts, leading to significant recoveries of explosives and arms.

In Imphal East District, seven Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and one detonator were recovered from the Saichang and Bongjang Hill range areas. In Churachandpur District, two heavy improvised mortars, locally known as "Pumpi," were seized from Mongjang village.

Additionally, a comprehensive search in Changsang village, Imphal East District, uncovered a cache of weapons and ammunition, including two locally made single-barrel guns, a country-made 9mm pistol without a magazine, a local-made pipe gun, one Pumpi, three live rounds of Pumpi ammunition, two blank cartridges, four locally made grenades, and a radio set marked "BAOFENG" with a charger.

Security operations have also focused on ensuring the movement of essential items. A total of 227 and 264 vehicles were secured along National Highways 37 and 2, respectively. Security measures have been strengthened in vulnerable locations, and convoys are provided in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe passage of these vehicles.

To enhance security, 116 checkpoints have been installed across various districts in Manipur. Police have detained 296 individuals in connection with various violations throughout the state.