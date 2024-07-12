Security forces conducted extensive search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Manipur's hill and valley districts. These efforts led to notable recoveries aimed at enhancing regional security.

During the search operations, the security forces recovered the following items:

- Two HE hand grenades without detonators

- One modified cell (pompi bomb)

- One 38 mm cartridge marked as a rubber bullet

- One tear smoke cell soft nose

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The recoveries were made on July 10, 2024, from Salam Patong in Thoubal District.These operations are part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activities and ensure the safety and security of residents in Manipur.