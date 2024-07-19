Security forces conducted extensive search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts of Manipur, resulting in significant arms and ammunition recoveries.

During the operations, which focused on areas including Takhel village and Teraphai/Tuisenphai hills in Imphal East District, the following items were recovered: one .303 rifle with a magazine, one carbine with a magazine, 15 live ammunition rounds, two HE-36 hand grenades, one WP green color no. 80 mark-1 grenade, one pistol, and 49 empty cartridges.

In addition to the search operations, security forces ensured the movement of essential items along key national highways. A total of 77 and 246 vehicles carrying essential goods were escorted along NH-37 and NH-2, respectively. Strict security measures were implemented in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy was provided along sensitive stretches to ensure the free and safe movement of these vehicles.

The operations also included extensive naka checking, with a total of 101 checkpoints set up across various districts in both hill and valley areas. Police detained 81 individuals in connection with various violations across the state.