Security forces carried out intensive search and area domination operations in the vulnerable fringe areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur. The operations led to significant recoveries of arms, ammunition, and explosives from different locations.

During the search operation, a cache of weapons was seized from the eastern side of IVR between the foothills and Uyok forest under Nambol Police Station in Bishnupur district. The recovered items included:

Weapons: 1 INSAS rifle (5.56 mm), 2 carbine machine guns (9 mm), 1 modified .303 sniper rifle with magnifier scope, 1 SBBL gun, and 1 pistol.

Explosives & Ammunition: 4 No. 36 hand grenades, 3 live cartridges (12 bore), 1 empty magazine (9 mm CMG), 2 tear gas grenades, 4 anti-riot rubber bullets, 1 tear smoke shell (CS), 1 grenade-launching tube, and 4 live HD cartridges used for grenade launchers.

Other Recoveries: 2 wood-piercing shells.

In another operation conducted in the Loitang Sandum Hill range under Sekmai Police Station, Imphal West district, security forces recovered:

Weapons & Equipment: 1 SLR rifle with a magazine, 1 pistol with a damaged magazine, 2 No. 36 HE hand grenades without detonators, and 2 Baofeng handheld radio sets.

Additionally, the security forces ensured the safe passage of 475 vehicles carrying essential goods along National Highway-2 (NH-2). Strict security measures have been implemented in vulnerable areas, and security convoys are being deployed in sensitive stretches to facilitate safe movement.

A total of 109 checkpoints (Nakas) were set up across different districts in both hill and valley regions. No detentions were reported due to violations.

Authorities have urged the public not to believe in rumors or misleading videos circulating on social media. Any questionable content should be verified through the Central Control Room's rumour-free helpline at 9233522822. Citizens are also warned against spreading fake news, as legal action will be taken against those involved in such activities. Furthermore, an appeal has been made for the immediate return of looted arms, ammunition, and explosives to the police or the nearest security forces.