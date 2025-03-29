Security forces conducted area domination exercises, leading to significant recoveries of arms, ammunition, and explosives in Manipur's hill and valley districts on March 28.

During an operation in the Naranseina and Sunusiphai village area under Moirang Police Station, Bishnupur District, security personnel confiscated a substantial cache of weaponry, including:

Firearms: An Excalibur rifle with two empty magazines, a carbine machine gun with one empty magazine, two .303 sniper rifles (one with an empty magazine), a 7.65mm pistol with an empty magazine, a Russian-made pistol, and two empty INSAS LMG magazines.

Ammunition: Two .32 caliber live rounds, 20 rounds of 7.62mm CTN live ammunition, 50 rounds of .38 caliber live rounds, and 10 rounds of .303 live ammunition.

Explosives & Grenades: A No. 36 hand grenade, a hand grenade detonator, 15 packets of Power Gel (801) explosives, a 32mm 200gm explosive with a fuse, and two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing approximately 3.42 kg.

Security Gear & Communication Devices: 17 bulletproof helmets, 26 bulletproof plates, 10 bulletproof jackets, a Kenwood wireless set with two chargers, three Baofeng wireless sets, and a tactical magazine pouch.

Similarly, in another operation at Wabagai Buffalo Farm under Kakching Police Station, Kakching District, forces recovered:

Firearms & Ammunition: A single-barrel gun, six 5.56 INSAS live rounds, 11 rounds of 7.62 AK live ammunition, and three 12-bore live rounds.

Explosives & Grenades: Three Chinese grenades, a Molotov cocktail, an HE 36 hand grenade, one detonator, two containers with five additional detonators, and a tear gas hand grenade.

Other Seized Items: 27 empty .303 caliber cases, 13 empty 7.62mm cases, various tear smoke shells, a TPT-T5 handset, a bulletproof vest cover, a hunting boot pair, and a flashlight.

Additionally, in Kamu village, Mapithel Ridge under Thoubal Dam Police Station, Imphal East District, forces discovered:

Explosives & IEDs: A cylindrical-shaped IED with 11 kg of explosives, two Pumpi Improvised Explosive Firing Devices, four large and three small Pumpi Improvised Mortar Bombs.

Weapon Sights & Accessories: A digital day sight with a telescopic bubble for elevation, a telescopic day sight, and an improvised mortar parts set.

Other Recovered Items: 32 fired 12-bore cases, a 12-bore live round, an ammunition belt, three trip flare mechanisms, and 20 meters of Cortex wire.

These operations reflect the ongoing efforts of security forces to curb illegal arms and militant activities in the region. Authorities have intensified surveillance and continue to conduct search operations to ensure peace and stability.