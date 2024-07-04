Security forces in Manipur conducted extensive search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts. During these operations, significant recoveries of explosive devices were made.

In Churachandpur District, security personnel recovered two improvised mortars, locally known as "Pumpis." Further search operations in Thoubal District led to the discovery of one country-made Pumpi, six HE-36 hand grenades, two detonators, and two tear smoke cells.

The operations also ensured the movement of essential items along key highways. A total of 197 vehicles traveled along NH-37, while 270 vehicles moved along NH-2, all under strict security measures. Security convoys were provided in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe passage of these vehicles.

In addition to the recoveries and vehicle movements, a total of 123 Nakas (checkpoints) were installed across various districts in both the hill and valley regions. During these operations, police detained 38 individuals for violations in different districts.