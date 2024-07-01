Security forces conducted extensive search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Manipur's hill and valley districts, leading to significant recoveries and strict enforcement measures.

During the operations, three improvised canons, locally known as Pumpi, were seized in Churachandpur District, highlighting ongoing security concerns in the region.

In addition to the recoveries, security forces ensured the safe movement of essential items, facilitating the transport of 357 vehicles along NH-2. Enhanced security measures, including convoys in sensitive areas, were implemented to guarantee the free and safe passage of these vehicles.

Security forces have also intensified their efforts with a total of 129 Nakas and checkpoints installed across various districts in both the hill and valley regions. These measures resulted in the detention of 68 individuals for various violations.