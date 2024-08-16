In a series of coordinated search operations and area domination exercises conducted by security forces in Manipur, significant recoveries of arms, ammunition and explosive materials were made across several districts, reinforcing the ongoing efforts to stabilize the region.

The operations, carried out in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts, led to the seizure of a variety of weapons and explosive devices. In Changsang mid-hill, Imphal East, security personnel recovered one .32 pistol with a magazine, a country-made 12-bore rifle, a single bore rifle, and a catapult gun. Additionally, five Pompi live rounds, 56 live ammunition rounds, 71 empty cases, four tube launchers, and various other military items were confiscated.

In another operation at Moltinchan village in Kakching District, the forces uncovered three smoke bombs, five stun shells, two tear smoke shells, five smoke shells (CS), two grenades without detonators, and several firearms, including two single-barrel guns and a local-made small pipe gun.

The most significant recovery occurred at Yairipok Gwarok Hill in Thoubal District, where security forces seized a 5.56 mm INSAS rifle with a magazine, a 12-bore single-barrel gun, a .32 pistol, five HE-36 hand grenades, three IEDs weighing approximately 7.94 kg and 25 live ammunition rounds.