Manipur security forces recover large cache of arms and explosives in Jiribam foothills

Security forces recovered a substantial cache of arms, explosives and ammunition during a search operation in the foothills of Jairolpokpi village in Manipur’s Jiribam district on January 25, acting on specific intelligence about concealed weapons in the area.

The operation was launched in the afternoon after district police received credible inputs indicating that anti-social elements had hidden arms and ammunition in the village’s foothill zone. A joint team of Jiribam district police, supported by central armed police forces and Assam Rifles units, conducted coordinated searches for about an hour.

During the operation, personnel recovered a self-loading rifle with a magazine, multiple locally made 12-bore guns, improvised launchers known locally as pompi, an illumination bomb, two improvised explosive devices and several empty bomb casings. A large quantity of ammunition was also seized, including live rounds for AK-series rifles, INSAS rifles, .303 rifles and SLRs, along with magazines for AK and INSAS weapons. Two walkie-talkie sets were also found at the site.

Police said the recovery points to attempts to stockpile weapons in the area and underlined the importance of intelligence-led operations in preventing potential violence. The seizure has been entered under GD No. 21/JBM-PS/2026 dated January 25, 2026, and further investigation is underway to identify those responsible for hiding the arms and explosives.