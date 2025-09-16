Manipur: Security forces recover looted weapons, arrest NRFM cadre and associates in Imphal East

Security forces in Manipur arrested an active insurgent along with his accomplices in Imphal East district during its crackdown on counter-insurgency operations.

On September 15, during a search operation in the Kongba Maru hill range and its adjoining areas under Sagolmang Police Station, security forces recovered four looted weapons and other ammunition. The seized items include:

One 5.56mm INSAS rifle with magazine

One 9mm pistol with magazine

Two .303 rifles with magazines

One 12-bore single barrel gun

Eleven live rounds of different calibers

Five live cartridges

A day earlier, on September 14, 2025, security forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM). The cadre has been identified as Ningthoujam Yamba Singh alias Boy alias Sanayamba (44) of Keirao Bitra Awang Leikai, Imphal East.

In a coordinated follow-up action, two of his associates involved in extortion activities were also apprehended. They were identified as Nongmeikapam Naresh Meitei (38) and Yumnam Tejkumar Singh alias Bobo (48), both residents of Singjamei Wangma Kshetri Leikai, Imphal East district.

From their possession, security forces recovered:

One .32 pistol with a magazine loaded with three rounds

Four mobile phones

One Aadhaar card

Officials said the arrests and recoveries mark a crucial step in curbing extortion-related activities and recovering illegal arms in the insurgency-hit region.

Investigations are underway to trace the source of the looted weapons and the wider network of the arrested individuals.