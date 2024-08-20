Security forces conducted extensive search operations and area domination exercises across the fringe and vulnerable areas of Manipur's hill and valley districts. These operations resulted in significant recoveries, including 67 improvised mortar shells, 25 fuse primers, and nine miscellaneous items from S. Nabil Village in Churachandpur District.

To further bolster security, 106 Nakas and checkpoints have been established throughout the state, covering both hill and valley regions. These measures led to the detention of 206 individuals for various violations across different districts.

In addition to these operations, security forces ensured the safe movement of essential items along National Highway-2 (NH-2), facilitating the passage of 69 vehicles. Security convoys were provided in sensitive areas to guarantee free and secure travel.