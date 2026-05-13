Manipur security forces recover mortars, IEDs, grenades; multiple militants arrested

Security forces intensified counter-insurgency operations across Manipur on May 11 and 12, leading to the arrest of several active cadres linked to banned militant outfits and the recovery of a large cache of arms, explosives, and communication equipment from vulnerable areas of the state.

An active cadre of the proscribed outfit KYKL was arrested from Nongada Makha Leikai under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district on May 12. The arrested individual was identified as Toijam Sanamani Meetei (48), a resident of Nongada Awang Leikai.

In another operation on May 11, security personnel recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) from Tronglaobi Maning Gurukhana area under Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur district. The seized materials included a wireless-controlled relay switch with batteries, gunpowder-filled plastic pouches, detonators, red wires, electric wires, and safety fuse wires.

A major arms recovery operation was carried out on May 12 from Loktak Mapal near Keipha Road under Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur district. Security forces recovered a bolt-action rifle, a 9 mm pistol, mortar shells, HE-36 hand grenades, smoke grenades, gelatin sticks, anti-aircraft ammunition, ballistic cartridges, shotgun shells, stun grenades, a Baofeng radio set, and bulletproof plates among other war-like stores.

In a separate search operation at Laisoi area under Keibul Lamjao Police Station in Bishnupur district, forces recovered two bolt-action rifles, a country-made pistol, rocket mortars, two IEDs weighing around 4 kilograms each, hand grenades, mortar shells, tube-launching rounds, BP jackets and helmets, detonators, communication handsets, para bombs, and other incriminating materials concealed inside sacks.

Security forces also arrested an active cadre of KCP (PWG), identified as Khulem Shyam Singh (23), from Langol Laimanai under Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West district. Two mobile phones and an Aadhaar acknowledgment receipt were seized from his possession.

Another militant linked to NRFM, identified as Ningthoujam Thoiba Meitei alias Ton (27), was arrested from Checkon Crossing under Porompat Police Station. He is originally from Khumujamba Leikai in Churachandpur district and was staying at New Checkon in Imphal East.

Meanwhile, an active cadre of PREPAK, Nepram Dijamani Meetei (52), was apprehended from Canchipur Super Market area under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district. Security personnel recovered 11 PREPAK demand letters allegedly signed by the outfit’s finance wing along with a mobile phone from his possession.

Authorities said search operations and area domination exercises continue in fringe and vulnerable zones across Manipur as part of intensified security measures.

Security was also tightened along National Highway-37, where movement of 156 vehicles carrying essential commodities was escorted under armed protection to ensure uninterrupted supply and safe transit through sensitive stretches.

Additionally, police and security agencies installed 115 nakas and checkpoints across hill and valley districts as part of heightened surveillance and anti-insurgency measures.