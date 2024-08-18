In Manipur, security forces conducted extensive search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts. The operation, focused on the Wangoo Naodakhong Meichakpi hill in Bishnupur District, yielded a substantial recovery of weapons and explosives.

The security forces seized one 9mm CMG, one 9mm pistol, one country-made pistol, two 9mm magazines, two HE-36 hand grenades, one 2" mortar HE bomb, one 2" mortar illumination bomb, and 30 live rounds of ammunition.