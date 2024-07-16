Security forces conducted search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas of Manipur's hill and valley districts. The operations yielded a significant cache of weapons and military equipment.

In the general area of Mongbung Village, Jiribam District, the following items were recovered: One carbine Rifle M1 with two magazines, 342 live rounds of ammunition, 153 empty ammunition cases, one Pumpi empty case of ammunition, one bulletproof jacket (without BP plate), one backpack containing medicine and civilian clothes and two firecrackers.

These operations are part of ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the region, which has experienced periods of unrest.

The seized items will likely undergo forensic examination to determine their origin and potential links to specific groups or incidents. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and conduct similar operations to prevent potential security threats in the area.