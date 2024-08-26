Security forces reinforced search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts of Manipur. The pursued operation brought out some major recoveries in Thoubal district.

During the operation at the Waithou area, a 9mm pistol along with a magazine, an HE-36 hand grenade, and further ten live ammunition rounds were recovered, while another smoke grenade was recovered from the area of Thoubal district. The said recovery reflects relentless pressure in avoiding escalation of violence and keeping law and order of the region in its place.

Besides search actions and seizures, the vital items remained safe in their movement on National Highway 2 (NH-2). A total of 84 vehicles had vital supplies with them, which had strict security in transit, involving convoy on sensitive areas to ensure that the supplies reached safe.

Such vigilance across the state has been visible after a long time, with the imposition of 105 Nakas/checkpoints in both hill and valley districts. A total of 173 individuals were detained in these checks for various violations, which shows a good commitment from the authorities in upholding the security and public order across the state of Manipur.