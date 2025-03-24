Security forces conducted extensive search and area domination operations in the fringe and vulnerable regions of hill and valley districts to maintain law and order. The operations led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and protective gear from multiple locations.

In a raid conducted in the Awaching area under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East District, security personnel recovered:

01 (one) 2” mortar

01 (one) .32 pistol with magazine

02 (two) No. 36 hand grenades

20 (twenty) 5.56X30 mm live rounds

01 (one) .32 live round

04 (four) 9 mm live rounds

12 (twelve) blank cartridges

09 (nine) arming rings

07 (seven) tube launchers

02 (two) SMG carbine magazines

01 (one) INSAS LMG magazine

01 (one) bulletproof (BP) plate

01 (one) bulletproof (BP) helmet

Meanwhile, in another operation conducted in the jungle near L. Phaikot under Leimakhong Police Station in Kangpokpi District, security forces recovered:

01 (one) INSAS Rifle (modified butt) with magazine

01 (one) .303 rifle with magazine

01 (one) SLR rifle with magazine

The recovered arms and ammunition have been secured, and further investigation is underway.