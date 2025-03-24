Manipur: Security forces recover weapons and explosives during search operations in hill and valley districts
Security forces conducted extensive search and area domination operations in the fringe and vulnerable regions of hill and valley districts to maintain law and order. The operations led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and protective gear from multiple locations.
Security forces conducted extensive search and area domination operations in the fringe and vulnerable regions of hill and valley districts to maintain law and order. The operations led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and protective gear from multiple locations.
In a raid conducted in the Awaching area under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East District, security personnel recovered:
01 (one) 2” mortar
01 (one) .32 pistol with magazine
02 (two) No. 36 hand grenades
20 (twenty) 5.56X30 mm live rounds
01 (one) .32 live round
04 (four) 9 mm live rounds
12 (twelve) blank cartridges
09 (nine) arming rings
07 (seven) tube launchers
02 (two) SMG carbine magazines
01 (one) INSAS LMG magazine
01 (one) bulletproof (BP) plate
01 (one) bulletproof (BP) helmet
Meanwhile, in another operation conducted in the jungle near L. Phaikot under Leimakhong Police Station in Kangpokpi District, security forces recovered:
01 (one) INSAS Rifle (modified butt) with magazine
01 (one) .303 rifle with magazine
01 (one) SLR rifle with magazine
The recovered arms and ammunition have been secured, and further investigation is underway.
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