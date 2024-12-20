Search operations in Nungbram Village and Lairok Vaiphei Village in Manipur's Imphal East district have led to the recovery of a significant cache of weapons and explosives, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

The haul included a 7.62mm Russian RPD machine gun, a 5.56mm INSAS rifle, a 0.32 pistol with its magazine, and a variety of explosives such as a 2-inch mortar and a 2.5 kg explosive device. Security forces also seized several hand grenades, including No. 36 and WP types, along with two wireless radio sets that could be linked to insurgent activities.

The operation uncovered a substantial amount of ammunition, including live rounds for 7.62mm and 5.56mm firearms, improvised mortar shells, and heavy artillery shells, further underlining the extent of illegal armament in the area.

This operation forms part of a broader strategy by security forces to secure vulnerable regions in Manipur, which have witnessed insurgency activity in the past.

In a related development on December 17, a joint operation by the Indian Army and Manipur Police led to the recovery of five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the Maphitel Ridge area of Imphal East.

Acting on specific intelligence, the forces uncovered 21.5 kilograms of IEDs across multiple locations. The detection was facilitated by Eva, an explosive detection dog, and the Army’s bomb disposal squad.