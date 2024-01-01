Tension continues to prevail in Manipur border town Moreh where there have been reports that security forces have been ambushed by armed militants. As per reports, two bombs have been hurled at security forces by armed miscreants. This has been the third report of ambush on security personnel in a matter of three days.

Yesterday also a fierce gun battle took place in Moreh between security forces and armed militants. As per sources, armed militants launched an attack on security forces today at around 4:20 pm at Moreh in Tengnoupal district. The attack reportedly took place from the Chawangphai Village ward number 7 and Kananveng, following which there was a retaliation by the forces.

Prior to that another firing has taken place on Saturday in Moreh as well which saw a total of five police personnel get injured. The initial aggression occurred when ambushes aimed at specialized commandos stationed in Moreh, near the Key Location Point (KLP) of the Assam Rifles, resulted in an officer being injured and initiated a prolonged standoff. This extended gunfire exchange continued through the night, causing disturbances in the area. The attackers specifically targeted the barracks housing the special police commandos, leading to four officers being injured while they were resting.

The ongoing confrontations have raised concerns for the safety of Moreh residents. Government authorities and law enforcement agencies are expected to respond to this increase in violence with increased vigilance and proactive measures to prevent further escalations and maintain stability in the region.