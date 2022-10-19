Security forces on October 18 rescued, Roshan Uprety, the leader of the All Manipur Gorkha Students' Union (AMGSU) nearly after three days.

Unknown miscreants kidnapped Uprety on October 16 near his Charhajare house in Kangpokpi district.

According to the reports, he was retrieved uninjured from an isolated refuge on the eastern slope of the Koubru range in Kangpokpi following huge search efforts.

According to the district police, solid information regarding the abductors and the abducted person's hideaway in an isolated place on the eastern side of the Koubru range was acquired during a nonstop search operation.

At about 3.30 p.m., a joint team of Kangpokpi District Police, Assam Rifles, and CDOs commanded by Addl SP (Ops) Kangpokpi, Addl SP (LO) Kangpokpi, and 22 Assam Rifles Motbung Post Commander conducted a search operation in a specified region about 5 km west of Mangjol village.

Notably, Roshan was kidnapped from Charhajare Bazar by 3-4 unknown miscreants at 6.30 p.m. on October 16.

Meanwhile, the Kuki National Front-Nehlun (KNF-N), a non-SoO Kuki militant faction, claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.

The group also announced that Roshan had been freed safely.

Roshan was kidnapped in connection with an incident on July 10 in Charhajare in which two of its members were arrested by Charhajare's Nepali and given up to the police along with their weaponry, according to the organization.

Later, the organization reported that Roshan Uprety was freed only on humanitarian grounds due to the plight of his wife, children, and parents' prayer.