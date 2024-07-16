Manipur security forces rescue kidnap victim, arrest five KCP(N) militants
Manipur Security Forces rescued a kidnapped individual and arrested five militants from the Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba) faction. The operation also led to the recovery of several weapons and other items.
Manipur Security Forces rescued a kidnapped individual and apprehended five members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba) faction on July 15.
The operation took place in Khongjom Tekcham Makha, under the jurisdiction of Khongjom Police Station.
The arrested militants were identified as Konsam Rohit Singh, 23, Yanglem Bikash Meitei, 24, Thangjam Chanba Singh, 27, Moirangthem Anand Singh, 37, and Keisham Nelson Singh, 28.
During the operation, security forces recovered several items from the suspects, including four 9mm pistols with ten live rounds, eight additional live rounds of ammunition, one 12-bore live round, a four-wheeler vehicle, and seven mobile phones.
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