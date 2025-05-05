Security forces intercepted a major drug trafficking attempt in Manipur's Churachandpur district, seizing approximately 1.3 kg of heroin intended for transit into Assam.

The heroin, packed into 108 soap cases, was discovered during a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police.

Authorities apprehended a 29-year-old man, identified as Letminthang from Chehjang village in Chandel district, who was allegedly transporting the narcotics from Myanmar to Silchar.

The interception followed a specific intelligence tip, officials confirmed on Monday.

The heroin, smuggled through the porous Indo-Myanmar border, was en route to Silchar—a known transit point in the drug network connecting India’s Northeast to other regions.

Investigation into the broader network is ongoing.